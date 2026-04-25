Azerbaijan participates in transport forum on regional connectivity in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. A delegation led by Javid Gurbanov, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, took part in the International Transport Forum “Kyrgyzstan – A Regional Hub: Connecting Continents” in Bishkek, Trend reports via the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDT).

In addition, it was noted that the 9th meeting of the Ministers of Transport of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) took place within the framework of the forum. The event discussed changes in international logistics chains, the growing importance of alternative transport routes, as well as issues related to expanding cooperation along the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor). It was noted that the Middle Corridor plays an important role in ensuring sustainable and diversified transport links between regions. At the same time, the importance of simplifying administrative procedures, harmonizing requirements, and removing existing infrastructure barriers to enhance the corridor’s efficiency and competitiveness was emphasized.

The visit also included a bilateral meeting with Durmuş Ünüvar, Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Türkiye, during which views were exchanged on issues of mutual cooperation.