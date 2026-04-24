U.S. freezes $344 million in Iran-linked cryptocurrency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The U.S. Department of the Treasury will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

“Under Economic Fury, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will continue to systematically degrade Tehran’s ability to generate, move, and repatriate funds.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is sanctioning multiple wallets tied to Iran — resulting in the freeze of $344 million in cryptocurrency.

We will follow the money that Tehran is desperately attempting to move outside of the country and target all financial lifelines tied to the regime,” he wrote on X.