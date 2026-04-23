Turkmenistan sees growth in number of active bank cards in April 2026
The number of active bank cards in Turkmenistan has increased, with usage remaining concentrated in major cities and more densely populated regions, according to data from the Central Bank.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy