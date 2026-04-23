Kyrgyzstan’s Jalal-Abad grid branch ramps up transformer overhaul program
Photo: European Commission
The large-scale transformer repair program is expected to reduce technical losses and outage-related costs, improving operational efficiency and supporting more stable electricity supply for economic activity.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy