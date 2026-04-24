Azerbaijan's ADA University hosts 14th Career Fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The 14th Career Fair was held at ADA University with the main sponsorship of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, the leading partnership of Bahar Energy Operating Company, and the organizational support of the ADA University Foundation (ADAF) today, Trend reports.

In total, 150 companies and more than 350 human resources specialists participated in the event, where professionals operating in a wide range of fields, from banking to technology, from energy to law and tourism, directly communicated with ADA University students and graduates.

In addition to providing young people with detailed information about existing job and internship opportunities, they also conducted initial interviews with potential candidates.

Speaking in the official part of the event, ADA University Vice-Rector Gunay Ziyadova, President of the ADA University Foundation Natig Hajiyev, Deputy Director of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Human Resources Management Department Nurkhan Babayev, and Director of the Human Resources Department of Bahar Energy Operating Company Orkhan Aliyev emphasized the role of this platform in generating young talents.

The exhibition also served as the final chord of the "Career Preparation Week". At the closing ceremony, the names of more than 170 students who successfully passed the special selection stages were announced, and they were offered summer internship opportunities in prestigious companies. During the week, the mentioned students received lessons from professionals from 23 local and international companies operating in the fields of finance, auditing, information technology, and consulting. They took their first steps into the labor market by acquiring both theoretical and practical knowledge on interview preparation, personal brand building, and corporate presentations.

More than two thousand ADA students participated in this large-scale project, organized by the university's Career Services Department. This initiative created an invaluable opportunity for young people to expand their professional contacts and confidently plan their future careers by becoming closely acquainted with the modern requirements of the labor market.

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