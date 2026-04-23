SOCAR Georgia reveals number of local gas stations in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Georgia, with a population of approximately 3.5 million, had 1,251 gas stations as of late 2025, Mirza Shavgulidze, head of the commercial department at SOCAR Georgia Petroleum, said during the Second Caspian and Central Asian Oil Logistics and Trading Forum in Baku today, Trend reports.

"This is a very high indicator of market saturation. More than 45% of participants are small companies without recognizable brands, owning one or two gas stations," he noted.

According to him, this market structure creates significant pressure on business profitability.

"For large players, the issue of optimizing operational activities is becoming a critical condition for survival," Shavgulidze added.

SOCAR is one of the largest investors in Georgia. Established in 2006 as the first foreign subsidiary, SOCAR Energy Georgia is involved in the wholesale and retail sales of oil and gas products, as well as in the development of the gas distribution network and natural gas supply throughout Georgia. More than 30,500 kilometers of pipelines have been developed and rehabilitated in the country, which allows for the supply of gas to over 930,000 customers.