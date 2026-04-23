Baku hosts forum on Logistics and Oil Trade in Caspian and Central Asian regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The 2nd Forum on Logistics and Oil Trade in the Caspian and Central Asian Regions is taking place in Baku, Trend reports.

The forum’s agenda will cover key areas, including transportation and infrastructure, financial aspects and transactions, as well as trading strategies in a changing global environment.

Discussions will also address issues related to resource bases, refining, and legal frameworks.

The forum aims to foster professional dialogue, facilitate the exchange of expertise, and establish business contacts in the field of regional oil trade and logistics.

Will be updated