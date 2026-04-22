Uzbekistan, Russia's Saint Petersburg set sights on joint pharma venture and trade growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Uzbekistan and Russia’s Saint Petersburg have outlined priority areas for cooperation, including the establishment of a joint pharmaceutical enterprise and the expansion of Uzbek products in the Saint Petersburg market, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Surkhob Abdurakhmonov, heads of sectoral associations, and a Saint Petersburg delegation led by Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov, along with representatives of agencies responsible for industrial policy, innovation, and external relations.