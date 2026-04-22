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Uzbekistan, Russia's Saint Petersburg set sights on joint pharma venture and trade growth

Economy Materials 22 April 2026 17:13 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Russia's Saint Petersburg set sights on joint pharma venture and trade growth
Photo: Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

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Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
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TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 22. Uzbekistan and Russia’s Saint Petersburg have outlined priority areas for cooperation, including the establishment of a joint pharmaceutical enterprise and the expansion of Uzbek products in the Saint Petersburg market, Trend reports via the Uzbek Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan Surkhob Abdurakhmonov, heads of sectoral associations, and a Saint Petersburg delegation led by Vice Governor Kirill Polyakov, along with representatives of agencies responsible for industrial policy, innovation, and external relations.

During the talks, the sides explored opportunities to implement joint projects in pharmaceuticals, industrial production, infrastructure, and transport. They also discussed the establishment of trade houses and prospects for jointly entering third-country markets.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to develop cooperation on a systematic basis, establish regular dialogue, and ensure active participation in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum scheduled for June this year.

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