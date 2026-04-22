Azerbaijani ombudsperson calls for objectivity, legal standards in intellectual property protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Objectivity, scientific approach and adherence to international law are essential in protecting intellectual property, the Commissioner for Human Rights of Azerbaijan (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva said at a conference on the theme "Ancient texts and classical sources expose Armenian forgeries and fabrications or about ancient Turan and proto-Turkic tribes in the territories of Asia Minor and their relations with the Caucasus" being held in Baku on the occasion of the World Book and Copyright Day, Trend reports.

She noted that the correct analysis and evaluation of historical sources based on objective scientific methodology are fundamental principles of the social sciences. This approach serves to deepen scientific discussions and knowledge.

According to her, historical and cultural heritage is one of the main factors shaping the national identity of the people, and its protection is an international legal issue.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the processes taking place in the region, our people have been subjected to violence and mass displacement. The military events that have occurred since the end of the last century have created large-scale humanitarian problems. During the occupation, serious damage was caused to the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan.

These circumstances raise serious concerns not only in terms of the protection of cultural heritage, but also in terms of the protection of universal human values. There are also problems related to the appropriation of intangible cultural heritage in those areas. Their objective assessment should be carried out within the framework of a scientific approach and international law.

One of the main problems affecting the efficiency of the process is the mines present in those areas, which slow down the recovery and development process to a certain extent.

Protection of the rights of intellectual property owners is one of our priorities as the Ombudsman. Violation of these rights also negatively affects the development of society. We have regularly informed international organizations and ombudsmen of foreign countries about the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians against Islamic culture and emphasized the importance of assessing this as moral terrorism," she added.