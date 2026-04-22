Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank attracts significant syndicated loan in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank attracted a syndicated loan of $50 million in 2025, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank, Farid Huseynov, said at a press conference on the results of the bank for 2025 and its action plans for 2026 today, Trend reports.

He noted that last year, the first syndicated loan agreement in the history of the bank was signed.

"As part of cooperation with Mashreq Bank, a leading bank in the Gulf region, Kapital Bank attracted a syndicated loan of $50 million. The bank also became a partner with the largest IT ecosystem in Uzbekistan last year. A syndicated loan of $22 million was allocated to the MAKESENSE company, which is part of the Uzum ecosystem. With this cooperation, for the first time in the history of Kapital Bank, a syndicated loan was allocated to a legal entity operating in the international financial market," the CEO emphasized.