Kazakhstan, North Macedonia set to establish Business Council

Photo: Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Kazakhstan and North Macedonia have signed an agreement on the establishment of a Business Council following the business forum in Skopje, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Trade and Integration.

The agreement was signed during the working visit of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev to Macedonia.

In addition, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between QazTrade and the Agency for Foreign Investments and Export Promotion of North Macedonia, aimed at implementing joint business projects.

The forum also resulted in the signing of commercial agreements worth around 500 million tenge (about $1 million).

The business event brought together more than 100 Macedonian companies and a number of Kazakh participants, including KazakhInvest and QazTrade.

During the visit, President of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova received Minister Shakkaliev, who also held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Timcho Mucunski. The discussions focused on creating conditions for sustainable growth in bilateral trade.

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation also toured the Bunardzik technological and industrial development zone (TIDZ), a specialized center for clean production and advanced technologies.

Meetings were also held with representatives of major Turkish companies operating in North Macedonia, including Orzax Group (dietary supplements), Roz Metal (metal and aluminum products), and Safi Holding (food industry, including sugar production). The companies expressed interest in expanding their presence in Kazakhstan, implementing investment projects, localizing production, and developing industrial cooperation