Uzbekistan moves to boost healthcare system with WHO support

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 21. Uzbekistan and the World Health Organization (WHO) have agreed to deepen cooperation, with a focus on strengthening pharmaceutical regulation, as well as introducing digital solutions and artificial intelligence technologies in the healthcare sector, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The agreements were reached during a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is on an official visit to the country.

It was noted that in recent years, cooperation with the WHO has reached a qualitatively new level. Large-scale and systemic healthcare reforms in Uzbekistan are being implemented with the Organization’s expert and advisory support, in line with international standards and recommendations.

Within the framework of this partnership, a number of strategic documents have been developed to advance the national healthcare system. Efforts are underway to train qualified medical personnel, improve primary healthcare, diagnostics, and disease prevention systems, as well as introduce mechanisms for state medical insurance.

According to the statement, the WHO Director-General highly praised the ongoing reforms, highlighting significant progress in expanding access to healthcare services, increasing life expectancy, reducing maternal mortality, and advancing digital healthcare.