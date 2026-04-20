EDB and UzOman partner to drive transport, logistics projects in Uzbekistan

The agreement was formalized by Alexey Skatin, Senior Managing Director of the EDB, and Omar Bahram, CEO of UzOman.

Alexey Skatin, Senior Managing Director of the EDB, emphasized, "The implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan, especially those focused on transport and logistics infrastructure, serves as a key driver of economic growth within the Eurasian region. With Uzbekistan’s economy growing at rates surpassing 7%, the country is becoming an increasingly vital hub for regional connectivity. We recognize the significant potential in partnering with a strategic and experienced investor such as UzOman to advance projects that will enhance both Uzbekistan’s and the broader region’s transit capacity."

As stipulated in the MoU, UzOman will propose potential projects for EDB’s consideration regarding joint financing opportunities. In turn, the EDB will conduct a thorough due diligence process to assess the alignment of these projects with its mandate and investment policy.

This cooperation aims to leverage joint efforts to stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and improve the well-being of Uzbekistan's population, as well as the wider member countries of the EDB.

The EDB, a multilateral development institution serving the Eurasian region, had a cumulative portfolio of 305 projects valued at $16.5 billion by 2025. Its activities are centered on projects that foster regional integration, with a focus on transport infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. These initiatives are aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) criteria.