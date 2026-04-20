EDB and UzOman partner to drive transport, logistics projects in Uzbekistan

The agreement was formalized by Alexey Skatin, Senior Managing
Director of the EDB, and Omar Bahram, CEO of UzOman.
Alexey Skatin, Senior Managing Director of the EDB, emphasized,
"The implementation of investment projects in Uzbekistan,
especially those focused on transport and logistics infrastructure,
serves as a key driver of economic growth within the Eurasian
region. With Uzbekistan’s economy growing at rates surpassing 7%,
the country is becoming an increasingly vital hub for regional
connectivity. We recognize the significant potential in partnering
with a strategic and experienced investor such as UzOman to advance
projects that will enhance both Uzbekistan’s and the broader
region’s transit capacity."
As stipulated in the MoU, UzOman will propose potential projects
for EDB’s consideration regarding joint financing opportunities. In
turn, the EDB will conduct a thorough due diligence process to
assess the alignment of these projects with its mandate and
investment policy.
This cooperation aims to leverage joint efforts to stimulate
economic growth, create employment opportunities, and improve the
well-being of Uzbekistan's population, as well as the wider member
countries of the EDB.
The EDB, a multilateral development institution serving the
Eurasian region, had a cumulative portfolio of 305 projects valued
at $16.5 billion by 2025. Its activities are centered on projects
that foster regional integration, with a focus on transport
infrastructure, digital systems, green energy, agriculture,
manufacturing, and mechanical engineering. These initiatives are
aligned with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs) and the principles of Environmental, Social, and Governance
(ESG) criteria.