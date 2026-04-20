Uzbekistan reports over 16% growth in trade with Italy
Uzbekistan’s trade with Italy rose in early 2026 to $79 million, showing annual growth while remaining slightly below 2024 levels, with Italy keeping its place among key partners.
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