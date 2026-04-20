Uzbekistan, Russia's Omsk boost ties with new cooperation agreement

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 20. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and Russia’s Omsk region have signed a 2026-2030 cooperation roadmap outlining practical steps to implement joint initiatives and expand investment collaboration, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia,” currently taking place in Tashkent, between Fergana region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and a delegation from Omsk region led by Governor Vitaly Khotsenko.

According to the statement, the roadmap envisions the implementation of several investment projects, including the development of potato farming, livestock production, and the establishment of trade houses.

Particular attention is being given to strengthening economic and agricultural ties between the two regions.

The international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia” is a major annual platform held in Tashkent that brings together government officials, industry leaders, and businesses from across Central Asia, Russia, and other partner countries. It focuses on expanding industrial cooperation, promoting investment projects, and strengthening regional trade and technological partnerships.