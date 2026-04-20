Azerbaijan’s gas shipments to Georgia gain momentum in Feb. 2026
Photo: South Zagros Oil and Gas Production Company
Azerbaijan increased natural gas exports to Georgia, with supply volumes rising despite a decline in overall export revenues.
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