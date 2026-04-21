Azerbaijan’s State Service receives international award

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. The State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved significant international success, Trend reports.

The State Service was recognized as the winner of a competition organized by the international media resource International Business Magazine based on the results of 2026 in the nomination “Best Cultural Heritage Data Innovation Azerbaijan.”

“The achievement carries special symbolic significance as the award was received on another anniversary of the establishment of the Ministry of Culture — April 20, 2018 — and became an important contribution to this notable date. This award is presented for innovative approaches in the field of cultural heritage protection and management, particularly for the introduction of modern technologies and the effective management of databases.

International experts highly praised the projects implemented by the State Service, within which the digitalization of cultural heritage sites, as well as the systematic collection and processing of information, are being carried out. In addition, special recognition was given to the ongoing work on preserving, restoring and promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, as well as to the innovative data management solutions being introduced in this field. This achievement is recognition both of our country’s growing international authority in the sphere of cultural heritage and of its digitalization efforts, which have gained global recognition,” the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan said.

It should be noted that government institutions, research institutes and international organizations from various countries take part in competitions organized by International Business Magazine, and distinguished institutions are honored with awards.