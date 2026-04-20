Saipem secures €700 million contract for new biorefinery

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Italian engineering group Saipem has signed a main contract with Eni Industrial Evolution for the construction of a new biorefinery in Priolo, Sicily, a project first announced on February 3 by Eni and Q8 Italia, Trend reports via Saipem.

Valued at approximately €700 million upon completion, the contract covers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) activities, with works scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

The scope of the agreement includes detailed engineering design, procurement of materials, and construction of the main processing units of the facility.

The project strengthens ongoing cooperation between Eni and Saipem in the field of biorefining in Italy, building on agreements signed in 2023 and later extended in 2025.

The new Priolo biorefinery will have an annual processing capacity of 500,000 tonnes and is designed to offer operational flexibility for the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) biojet fuel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) diesel.

Saipem said the contract further reinforces its position in the construction of biorefineries, highlighting its engineering and technological capabilities developed through industrial conversion and transformation projects supporting the energy transition.

Saipem is a global engineering and construction company active in energy and infrastructure projects across offshore and onshore segments. The company operates through business lines including Asset Based Services, Drilling, Energy Carriers, Offshore Wind, and Sustainable Infrastructures.

It employs around 30,000 people of more than 130 nationalities and is present in over 50 countries. Listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, Saipem positions itself under the motto “Engineering for a sustainable future,” with a focus on supporting clients in the energy transition toward net zero through digital and sustainable technologies.