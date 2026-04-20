Kazakhstan’s natural gas production declines in 1Q2026
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Kazakhstan’s natural gas production declined in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period last year, despite a month-on-month increase in March.
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