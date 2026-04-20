Azerbaijan fuels Türkiye’s energy needs with increased gas exports
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Türkiye and other countries saw a mixed performance in early 2026, with volume growth despite a decrease in value.
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