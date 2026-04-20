Azerbaijani FM chairs 82nd session of ESCAP in Bangkok

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov chaired the 82nd session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok, which focused on inclusive development across all age groups, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov participated in and presided over the session held under the theme “Leaving no one behind: advancing a society for all ages in Asia and the Pacific.” During the opening, a written address by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, was delivered.

The Azerbaijani side emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation to address common challenges and ensure that the benefits of development reach all segments of society.

Bayramov outlined Azerbaijan’s key policy priorities, including inclusive growth, digital transformation, green energy transition, regional connectivity, peacebuilding, and South-South cooperation.

Within the framework of the “Leaving No One Behind” agenda, Azerbaijan presented its vision for a human-centered, sustainable, and interconnected regional future.

The session also highlighted Azerbaijan’s national development priorities under the “Azerbaijan 2030” framework, including inclusive economic growth, equal access to education and healthcare, expansion of digital public services, and ensuring equal opportunities across generations.

The strategic importance of the Middle Corridor in enhancing Eurasian connectivity was also underscored.

One of the key outcomes of the session was the adoption of the Baku-Bangkok Declaration, aimed at promoting social development for all age groups in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity and sustainable progress in line with ESCAP’s agenda.

The session brought together high-level representatives of member states, international organizations, and United Nations partners to advance dialogue on inclusive growth, social equality, and sustainable development.

Azerbaijan reaffirmed its active role in multilateral diplomacy and its commitment to deepening cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region in support of shared development goals.

Guided by principles of solidarity, innovation, and shared responsibility, Azerbaijan continues to promote a development model centered on people, strengthened regional connectivity, accelerated digital and green transitions, and enhanced peace and cooperation.

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