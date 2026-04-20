Azerbaijan transfers several non-metal mineral deposits to AzerGold - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 20. Several non-metal mineral deposits have been transferred to AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company (CJSC), Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree in this regard.

According to the decree, the move aims to increase efficiency in the exploitation of non-metal mineral resources and meet market demand. The transferred deposits include limestone fields such as “Garadagh I and II” and “Guzdek Mulda,” as well as sand and gravel deposits including “Katekhchay I and II,” “Balakanchay I and II,” “Agchay I,” and the “Imishli” field. These areas, designated by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, have been placed under the use of AzerGold CJSC (the Company).

The decree also establishes that, starting from August 1, 2027, processes related to subsoil use, excluding oil and gas activities, will be carried out through the “Digital Ecology” information system under a “single window” principle. This includes granting subsoil use rights, conducting state expertise, submission of reports by users, obtaining approvals from relevant authorities, and organizing auctions and tenders.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will act as the coordinating state body under the “single window” system.

Additionally, the Cabinet of Ministers has been tasked with preparing proposals within three months to strengthen liability for violations in the field of subsoil use and submitting them to the president.

Within six months, the Cabinet is also required to develop proposals on monitoring and evaluating priority non-metal mineral deposits in coordination with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Ministry of Economy, as well as introducing incentives for their economic utilization, taking into account factors such as location, terrain, climate conditions, and infrastructure availability.

Further measures include coordinating land category changes for affected areas, in consultation with relevant state bodies and based on state land cadastre data, as well as ensuring the alignment of land designated for industrial and other uses with the needs of subsoil operations, subject to presidential approval.

The Cabinet is also instructed to approve standardized forms of documentation and reporting required from subsoil users. These will apply to activities such as obtaining subsoil use rights, conducting geological exploration, extracting minerals, and constructing or operating underground facilities unrelated to extraction.

The decree outlines broader efforts to modernize governance in the sector, improve transparency, and strengthen coordination among institutions involved in managing Azerbaijan’s non-metal mineral resources.

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