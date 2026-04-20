Greece steps up volume of natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in 2M2026
Photo: The official website of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)
Azerbaijan increased its natural gas exports to Greece in the early months of 2026, continuing to strengthen its role as a key energy supplier to Europe. Despite higher shipment volumes, export revenues saw a slight decline compared to the same period last year.
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