Greece steps up volume of natural gas imports from Azerbaijan in 2M2026

Photo: The official website of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC)

Azerbaijan increased its natural gas exports to Greece in the early months of 2026, continuing to strengthen its role as a key energy supplier to Europe. Despite higher shipment volumes, export revenues saw a slight decline compared to the same period last year.

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