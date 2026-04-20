Tajikistan, Venezuela explore cooperation in areas of mutual interest

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 20. Tajikistan and Venezuela have expressed interest in expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

This commitment was voiced during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Farrukh Sharifzoda and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Andrea Corao Faria

During the meeting, the sides discussed the development of bilateral relations and the expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and cooperation within international organizations.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been consistently expanding its international engagement, strengthening bilateral relations with countries across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The country places particular emphasis on developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and economic cooperation, and advancing partnerships in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and humanitarian exchanges.