Pakistan and Iran discuss regional situation in phone call

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif had a telephone conversation with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian and discussed the evolving regional situation, Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"I had a warm and constructive conversation with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian this evening on the evolving regional situation.

I appreciated Iran’s engagement, including its high-level delegation to Islamabad for the historic talks, and recent discussions with Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran.

I also shared insights from my recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye.

I assured him that, with the support of friends and partners, Pakistan remains fully committed to its role as an honest and sincere facilitator of lasting peace and regional stability", he wrote.