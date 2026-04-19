Unity of Turkic world has gone through major trials - Ramil Hasan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The ideas laid down by well-known scholars and intellectuals working in the field of Turkology are today being successfully continued by heads of state and the Organization of Turkic States, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) Ramil Hasan said during his speech at the panel session titled "A Century of Language and Identity: From the Baku Turkological Kurultai to Turkic Integration", held within the framework of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

“The unity of the Turkic world has gone through major trials and has reached the present day. The ideas laid down by well-known scholars and intellectuals working in the field of Turkology are today being successfully continued by heads of state and the Organization of Turkic States. Those who voiced these ideas in 1926 later faced serious pressure,” the Secretary General stated.