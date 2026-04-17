Türkiye urges ensuring more equitable distribution of global economic wealth

ANTALYA, Türkiye, April 17. It's crucial to ensure a more equitable distribution of global economic wealth, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend's special correspondent reports.

He announced the need to develop coordinated steps at the global level to ensure sustainable peace, equitable economic development, and an effective response to modern challenges.

Fidan emphasized that peace processes mustn't be left to the whims of destructive actors.

"Peace processes mustn't be left to the mercy of forces seeking to undermine them. The international community must demonstrate strong political will and prevent these processes from being sabotaged," he said.

At the same time, as the minister noted, the rapid development of artificial intelligence is becoming a new factor capable of exacerbating inequality and causing structural unemployment.

"We must ensure that humanity utilizes these technologies with common consent, leaving no region behind," Fidan said.

The minister also underscored the need to simultaneously address global threats, particularly climate change and drought.

"Climate change and drought have become existential problems affecting all aspects of human life. If humanity fails to establish a fair system for distributing responsibilities and resources today, then in just 10 years, climate processes will become much less manageable and significantly more destructive," he stressed.

Fidan pointed out that, alongside global reforms, equally important remains the development of strategic directions capable of ensuring long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

"When viewed from a broader geopolitical perspective, with Antalya at its center, it becomes clear that we are facing interconnected and multilayered crisis dynamics," the minister added.

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