Kyrgyz minister notes strong progress in Central Asia over 35 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Central Asia has made significant progress over the past 35 years, said Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zheenbek Kulubaev during a panel discussion at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye, Trend reports.

The minister noted that over the years of independence, Kyrgyzstan has built a constitutional system, gone through political challenges, and preserved its statehood.

"Over the past 35 years, our region has made significant progress. We have established stable institutions and an active civil society. In the region, we have built trust and good-neighborly relations. We have resolved border issues that once seemed impossible. Border agreements reached with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are important steps toward stability and cooperation," the minister said.

Zheenbek Kulubaev noted that today the world is facing numerous challenges, while international relations are undergoing changes.

"In this situation, open and respectful dialogue is more important than ever. The Antalya Diplomacy Forum plays an important role in bringing countries together. I am confident that this year’s forum will help generate new ideas and practical solutions," he added.