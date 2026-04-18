Current peace environment opens up new opportunities - Presidential Representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. For decades, our region has been characterized by conflict, closed borders, and fragmentation, but following Azerbaijan’s restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty, a de facto peace now exists with neighboring Armenia, creating new opportunities, said Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, in his remarks at a panel session titled ‘New Opportunities in Connectivity’ held as part of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports.

“These opportunities create positive interdependencies not only between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but also among countries in the broader region,” he emphasized.

The Presidential Representative on special assignments highlighted such interconnection and mutual dependence as one of the best guarantees of peace, describing it as a true ‘win-win’ situation”.