Kyrgyzstan, U.S.-based NVIDIA discuss AI cooperation prospects

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 17. Kyrgyzstan and NVIDIA have engaged in discussions concerning the potential applications of the company’s technologies within the country, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The discussions took place during a meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, and Vice President of Global AI Initiatives at NVIDIA, Calista Redmond.

This meeting was part of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, where Kasymaliev held a series of discussions with senior executives from leading U.S. technology companies, aimed at exploring opportunities for advancing Kyrgyzstan’s digital development.

The focus of the discussions was to identify priority areas for the application of NVIDIA’s technologies in Kyrgyzstan, with a particular emphasis on scaling high-performance infrastructure to support the development of the state language and the processing of large datasets.

Kasymaliev extended an invitation to Redmond to visit Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing that such a visit would offer an opportunity to better understand the country’s digital potential and develop concrete strategies for implementing joint artificial intelligence initiatives.

In response, Redmond expressed a strong interest in enhancing collaboration, praising Kyrgyzstan’s ambitious digital agenda and its potential for growth in the AI sector.