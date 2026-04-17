China’s CPI shows moderate year-on-year growth despite monthly retraction in March
The statistics indicate a stable inflationary environment in the Chinese economy, with moderate year-on-year growth balanced by a seasonal month-on-month retraction following the high-activity period at the start of the year.
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