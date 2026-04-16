Azerbaijani MP addresses Women Parliamentarians’ Bureau and Forum in Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Azerbaijani Member of Parliament and Vice President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Sevil Mikayilova, addressed the Bureau and Forum of Women Parliamentarians held as part of the 152nd IPU Assembly in Istanbul, Trend reports.

During her speech, Mikayilova highlighted the Committee’s work and objectives, reviewed the level of women’s participation in the current IPU Assembly, and spoke about the state of gender balance in national parliaments worldwide.

She is currently participating in the 152nd IPU Assembly, which brings together parliamentary delegations from around the world.

Following the Assembly, participants are expected to adopt resolutions on urgent issues and on topics discussed within standing committees, including the role of parliaments in establishing effective post-conflict mechanisms, restoring just and sustainable peace, and promoting a fair global economic system. The Assembly will conclude with the adoption of a final document summarizing the plenary debates.