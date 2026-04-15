Iran signals regional approach to securing Strait of Hormuz - spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Iran has stated that it can ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz with the support of regional countries, emphasizing the role of cooperation among Gulf states, said Esmail Baghaei, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on April 15, Baghaei noted that, as a coastal country of the Persian Gulf, Iran is capable of effectively safeguarding the strait together with regional partners. He added that Iran considers the cessation of U.S. interference in the region a key condition for achieving this goal.

Baghaei noted that Iran has ensured the security of the Strait of Hormuz for decades, stressing that the country has consistently fulfilled this role.

“During the 40-day war, security issues in the Strait of Hormuz arose due to the military air strikes carried out by the United States and Israel against Iran,” he said.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military operations against Iran. Strikes were carried out against the country’s largest cities, including Tehran. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats emanating from the Islamic Republic. As a result of the strikes on Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and several other key figures in the leadership were killed. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel. Iran also targeted U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged.

Through Pakistan’s mediation, a two-week ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7. The U.S.–Iran talks held in Islamabad on April 11 ended without reaching an agreement.

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