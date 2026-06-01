President of Lithuania sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. President of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

Please allow me to extend congratulations to you and to all the people of Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Azerbaijan. I wish you and your country many years of security, peace, and prosperity.

Lithuania and Azerbaijan are linked by long-standing friendly relations. We remain committed to consistently strengthening our bilateral dialogue in areas of mutual benefit. I am confident that the further development of our political, economic, and cultural ties will benefit the peoples of our countries and reinforce the bonds between our nations.

I firmly believe that, united by shared historical experiences and a common respect for sovereignty and freedom, we will continue our successful cooperation at the multilateral level. I have no doubt that the dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union, based on mutual trust and constructive partnership, will continue to grow stronger and contribute to the well-being of our peoples.

The positive dynamics in relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia underscore your constructive commitment to dialogue and peace. The continuation of this process contributes not only to the security and prosperity of the South Caucasus region as a whole but also makes an important contribution to peace beyond the region's borders.

May I again offer congratulations to you and the people of your country on your national day. Please accept, Mr. President, my best wishes and the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.