Iran warns NATO against any intervention in Strait of Hormuz region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Any NATO intervention in the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Strait of Hormuz will result in further complications of the situation, the spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference held in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to him, no player who understands his responsibility and is logical will take such a risk.

He emphasized that NATO and its member states, within the scope of their responsibilities, should caution the United States and Israel, as they are the principal actors responsible for the current circumstances. Prior to the U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran, maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz had proceeded without disruption.

Baghaei further noted that, as a coastal state, Iran possesses the sovereign right to implement the necessary measures to ensure the security of the Strait of Hormuz and safeguard its national interests, in accordance with international law.

The official added that Iran intends to establish a mechanism for maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz in collaboration with another coastal state, aimed both at facilitating the safe navigation of vessels and at preventing the Strait from being exploited by third parties to conduct hostile actions against Iran.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

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