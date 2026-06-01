Turkmenistan, Pakistan review bilateral ties, regional agenda

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations, as well as key regional and international issues, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

During the talks, the sides emphasized the importance of political dialogue at the highest level in strengthening Turkmen-Pakistani relations.

The parties also discussed preparations for upcoming bilateral events, including a meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Pakistani Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, as well as initiatives aimed at organizing joint business, cultural and humanitarian activities.

Turkmenistan expressed appreciation for Pakistan's consistent support of the country's international initiatives within the United Nations and other international platforms. The sides additionally highlighted the importance of addressing global and regional security issues.