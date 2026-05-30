Turkmenistan and US plan energy route diversification following talks in Washington

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 30. Turkmenistan and the United States plan to expand trade, infrastructure, and alternative transit routes, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

​The strategic partnership framework was reviewed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the White House in Washington on Friday.

​Under the upcoming bilateral agenda, both governments plan to utilize the "C5+1" diplomatic platform to coordinate joint responses to regional security challenges and counter transnational threats.

In the economic and industrial spheres, the US and Turkmenistan plan to facilitate direct commercial partnerships targeting transport-communication links and upstream energy networks.

Special focus plans to be directed toward integrating modern emission-reduction technologies into Turkmenistan's gas delivery pipelines, supporting Ashgabat's strategic initiatives to diversify its international energy export routes toward Western markets.