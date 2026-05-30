Uzbekistan’s service sector nears $24 billion in 1Q2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. Uzbekistan’s volume of market services reached 293.6 trillion soms (about $24 billion) in the first quarter of 2026, Trend reports via the National Statistics Committee.

Tashkent city accounted for the largest share of services activity during the January-March period, with 117.3 trillion soms (about $9.7 billion) in market services provided.

Among the regions, Samarkand region ranked second with 21.6 trillion soms (about $1.8 billion), followed by Tashkent region and Fergana region, each reporting 19.8 trillion soms (about $1.6 billion).

Namangan region recorded 14.8 trillion soms (about $1.2 billion) in services, while Andijan region posted 14.4 trillion soms (about $1.2 billion). Kashkadarya region followed with 14.1 trillion soms (about $1.1 billion).

Other regions included Bukhara with 11.7 trillion soms (approximately $975 million), Khorezm with 10.3 trillion soms (about $859.1), Surkhandarya with 9.7 trillion soms (about $809 million), and Karakalpakstan with 9.3 trillion soms (about $775 million).

Navoi region reported 7.1 trillion soms (approximately $592 million) in market services, while Jizzakh and Syrdarya regions recorded 6.8 trillion soms (approximately $567 million) and 3.9 trillion soms (about $325 million), respectively.

The figures reflect the continued concentration of Uzbekistan’s service sector activity in the capital while regional economies also maintain steady growth across trade, transport, communications, and consumer services.