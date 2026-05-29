EAEU to prepare report on consequences of suspending Armenia's membership by December 2026

​BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. A report on the potential consequences of suspending Armenia's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be presented at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026, ​Trend reports via the Kremlin.

The plans were outlined in a joint statement by the heads of the EAEU member states, adopted following their meeting in Astana.

​"Members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council from the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Russian Federation will report at the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in December 2026 on the potential consequences of suspending the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union in respect to the Republic of Armenia," the statement reads.