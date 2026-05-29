Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, decreased by $1.73, or 1.17%, on May 28 from the previous level, coming in at $100.57 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.69, or 1.7%, to $98.38 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude decreased by $2.39, or 3.1%, to $73.87 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea dipped by $2.79, or 2.8%, to $96.80 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.