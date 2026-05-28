Scaling up digital solutions to drive economic growth across EAEU - Putin

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union must more actively introduce and scale up the best digital practices to accelerate economic growth and increase competitiveness, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, technological transformation is already changing the structure of the economy, industry, labor market, and social sphere, which makes it necessary for the EAEU countries to coordinate efforts to adapt to new challenges.

"We need to be ready for the upcoming changes, and even better—use them as a driver for accelerated economic growth," Putin said.

The President noted that a framework for digital integration has already been established within the EAEU: common standards for exchanging data on trade operations are applied, digital commerce rules are unified, electronic navigation seals are used, and an integrated information system for the labor market is operational.

He emphasized that the next stage should involve a wider dissemination of technological solutions that have already proven their effectiveness among the countries of the union.

"It is very important to join efforts, implement the very best practices, and replicate them," he declared.

Putin informed that Russia is implementing national and sector-specific programs for the introduction of artificial intelligence in key sectors of the economy, including healthcare. As an example, he cited the use of AI in Moscow's ambulance system, where patient data is processed even before their arrival at a medical facility, allowing for the prompt preparation of treatment decisions.

According to him, artificial intelligence is already becoming a strategic factor in economic development, and its implementation affects not only the digital sector but also industry, education, healthcare, and the social sphere.

Putin noted that Russia possesses the necessary resources for the large-scale development of AI, including scientific potential, trained personnel, an energy base, and financial capabilities.

"Russia is capable of concentrating the required volumes of financial resources on these areas and creating its own sovereign platforms for artificial intelligence development," he said.

The President also stressed the importance of joint work among the EAEU countries in this area, pointing out that cooperation will increase the technological resilience of the association and create new opportunities for the economic development of the entire Eurasian space.