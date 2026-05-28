U.S., Iran agrees on draft memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. American and Iranian negotiators have agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding, which is awaiting final approval from US President Donald Trump, Trend reports.

According to the information, the document provides for an extension of the ceasefire for 60 days and the beginning of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

The memorandum also includes provisions on opening the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's commitment to clear mines in the strait within 30 days, the US's willingness to discuss the release of Iranian assets and the lifting of sanctions, as well as negotiations on uranium enrichment and Iran's renunciation of its stockpiles.