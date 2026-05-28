Azerbaijan recognized globally as strong, influential and reliable partner - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized in the international arena as a strong, influential, and reliable partner, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

“Today, we proudly celebrate May 28 – Independence Day, which holds an important place in the glorious history of the Azerbaijani people. Thanks to the efforts aimed at preserving and further strengthening our independence, Azerbaijan is today recognized in the international arena as a strong, influential, and reliable partner. On the occasion of this significant day, I sincerely congratulate all our compatriots and wish our country sustainable development, and our people prosperity, peace, and new achievements.

Happy May 28 – Independence Day!” Jeyhun Bayramov noted.

