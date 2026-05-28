Today we live comfortably, as a victorious people and a victorious state - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Today we live comfortably, as a victorious people and a victorious state. This is a source of great pride, said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi in Shusha, Trend reports.

“Carrying out such restoration and construction work in a short period of time is also being done for the people. That is, for people to return quickly, live comfortably, and feel safe here; to build and create, raise children, care for the village elders, and enjoy life,” the head of state added.