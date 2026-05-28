Kyrgyzstan launches new international logistics hub

Photo: Press Service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 28. Kyrgyzstan has opened the international logistics center "Altyn Logistic" operated by Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC in the city of Balykchy, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers.

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the opening ceremony and said the project would strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s transit and logistics potential due to the country’s strategic location along international transport corridors.

According to him, the logistics center is located on one of the key routes of the Great Silk Road and is expected to serve as an important transport and logistics hub linking China, Central Asian countries, and CIS states.

Kasymaliev noted that the project would contribute to regional socio-economic development, with more than 80 new jobs created as part of the initiative.

The logistics center occupies an area of 5.5 hectares and is equipped with modern infrastructure designed to ensure safe and efficient transport and logistics operations.

The facility’s capacity allows it to handle up to 200 cargo trucks per day.

Tajikistan and other Central Asian countries continue investing in transport and logistics infrastructure as the region seeks to strengthen trade connectivity and expand transit opportunities along regional and international corridors.