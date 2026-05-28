Turkmenistan, UNRCCA discuss realization of TAPI pipeline

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) discussed the realization of TAPI gas pipeline project, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was raised during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

The sides emphasized the role of major regional infrastructure projects in supporting peace and sustainable development, with particular attention given to the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) discussed regional cooperation and infrastructure projects aimed at supporting Afghanistan’s economic recovery. Particular attention was given to the implementation of TAPI gas pipeline project.

The meeting was held between the newly appointed head of the UNAMA office in Herat United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan Pavel Yershov and the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Herat Batyr Yyolov.