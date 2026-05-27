Uzbekistan and Germany plan deployment of new joint investment initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Uzbekistan and Germany plan to accelerate the practical implementation of new joint investment initiatives and technology deployment frameworks, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade.

The development plans were finalized during a working meeting on May 26, 2026, between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov and the Ambassador of Germany to Uzbekistan Manfred Huterer.

Under the upcoming cooperation roadmap, both states plan to convert the institutional agreements reached during the German-Uzbek Business Council and the "German Economy Day in Uzbekistan" forum, held on May 18, into concrete industrial projects. To support this corporate expansion, the Ministry of Investment plans to deploy targeted administrative tools to assist the 233 enterprises currently operating in the republic with German capital. This push builds on strong bilateral momentum, which saw mutual trade volumes increase by 13.2% by the end of 2025 to reach $1.4 billion.

Furthermore, Tashkent and Berlin plan to utilize upcoming high-level bilateral sessions at the Tashkent International Investment Forum to finalize agreements on long-term infrastructure, trade, and manufacturing partnerships, reinforcing Germany's position as Uzbekistan's primary economic partner in Western Europe.