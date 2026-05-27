U.S. Under Secretary to launch regional visit including Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 27. Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Sarah B. Rogers set to make an official trip to India, Nepal, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the U.S. Department of State.

Under Secretary Rogers, who was sworn in on October 10, 2025, will travel in the region from May 27 to June 10, 2026.

She leads the Department’s efforts in engaging foreign audiences, overseeing educational and cultural exchanges, and advancing U.S. public diplomacy objectives.

This marks Under Secretary Rogers’ first major visit to Central Asia since assuming her position.