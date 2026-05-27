President of Austria sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I take great pleasure in conveying to you my warmest congratulations.

Azerbaijan and Austria enjoy excellent bilateral relations. Opportunities for further cooperation will continue to grow as prospects for sustainable peace and security between Azerbaijan and Armenia are now coming close to realization for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries. In the multilateral context, let me express my gratitude for the confirmed support of Azerbaijan for the candidature of Austria for a seat on the UN Security Council 2027-2028.

I seize this opportunity to extend my best wishes for the well-being of yourself and your family, as well as for a peaceful and happy future of the people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.