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Turkmenistan, Japan discuss support for Japanese companies in energy projects

Economy Materials 26 May 2026 17:20 (UTC +04:00)
Turkmenistan, Japan discuss support for Japanese companies in energy projects
Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan
Aman Bakiyev
Aman Bakiyev
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ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 26. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed support for Japanese companies participating in major oil, gas, and chemical industry projects in Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Turkmen Ambassador to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and former Japanese Prime Minister and Head of the Headquarters for Japan’s Growth Strategy of Liberal Democratic party Fumio Kishida.

The talks also focused on the development of political, interparliamentary, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Particular attention was paid to further development of political and party-level dialogue between the two countries.

Earlier, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan Atadurdy Bayramov and Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Japan Eisuke Mori discussed prospects for strengthening interparliamentary cooperation and expanding political dialogue formats.

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